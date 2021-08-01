Kottiyoor rape case: Convict Robin Vadakkumcherry moves SC seeking permission to marry victim

Kannur: The Kottiyoor rape case convict Robin Vadakkumcherry, a former Catholic priest, has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to marry the victim.

The development came a day after the victim's own request to marry Vadakkumcherry. She had moved the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking permission for the same.

The petition also seeks bail for Vadakkumcherry for the marriage.

The Supreme Court will consider the case on Monday.

Earlier, Vadakkumcherry had approached the High Court of Kerala with the same request.

However, the court had dismissed the plea stating that giving the convict bail and permission to marry will set a wrong example in society.

The woman was a minor when Vadakkumcherry sexually exploited and impregnated her at Kottiyoor in Kannur district.

Vadakkumcherry was arrested in the case on February 27, 2017, while trying to flee abroad.

He was the vicar of a church at Kottiyoor and the woman a plus-two student then.

Vadakkumcherry was sentenced to 60 years of rigorous imprisonment on three counts of 20 years each as per the POCSO Act.

The Kottiyoor rape case was one that attracted national attention after the implementation of the Act in 2012.

Though more people were charged in the case, the court had acquitted all but Vadakkumcherry.