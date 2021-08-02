Telefilm director arrested for dancing around traffic signal, intoxicated by drugs

Thrissur: A telefilm director was arrested here on Sunday for dancing around a traffic signal pole in an intoxicated state.

Vishnuraj, 34, from Pallimukku in Ernakulam was found in possession of 2 grams of the psychostimulant drug Methylene Dioxy Amphetamine.

Chalakudy DySP CR Santhosh and group noted youth at the signal at 2am while they were on their way back from an investigation in Kochi.

When the police vehicle approached Chirangara Junction, they found a car parked on service road.

A man was dancing around the traffic signal pole in front of the car.

The police officials questioned the man. They also found a husband-and-wife couple inside the car. The woman told the police that she was a model.

The group was en-route to a scriptwriter's house in Irinjalakooda. They travelled in Maharashtra registration car.

Vishnuraj was taken into custody by Koratty inspector BK Arun after the drug was found in his possession. The car was also seized. The police is continuing the investigation to find the source of the drug.

The couple were let off as they were not involved with the drugs.

Ironically, Vishnuraj has directed two short films to create awareness among the youth about drug abuse.