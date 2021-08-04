Kerala revises lockdown strategy. Adopts cluster approach, lifts Saturday shutdown, allows shops to open 6 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has partially amended the existing COVID protocols from today. In addition to the 'test positivity rate'-based strategy, Kerala will adopt a microcluster approach to impose controls.

Kerala will be divided into population clusters of 1000 each. If 10 or more fresh cases are reported from a cluster, triple lockdown would be imposed in the area. This was announced by health minister Veena George in the Assembly on Wednesday. It is still not clear how the TPR-based strategy will be dovetailed into the revised approach.

•Shop timings: Shops, except in clusters where triple lockdown is in force, can open on six days. Their working hours have also been extended; they can now function from 7 a.m to 9 p. m.

•Social distancing: The minister said the onus is on shops to ensure social distance. Crowding should be avoided at all costs. There should be a 25 sq ft distance between customers in a shop, the minister said. Also, the minister said it would be advisable if the shops were visited only by those who had taken at least one vaccination dose or those who had tested negative in the last 72 hours or those who had recovered from COVID.

•Weekend lockdown: There will be no shutdown on Saturdays. However, considering Independence Day and Onam, there will be no shutdown on two Sundays, August 15 and August 22.

•Places of worship: The ban on social, political and religious gatherings will continue. Not more than 40 people will be allowed in even places of worship with large space. In others, the number of devotees will have to be kept proportionately low.

•Upper limit for functions: The maximum people allowed for marriages and funerals will remain 20.

Low hospital admissions

The number of patients seeking treatment at hospitals and those needing ICU support has dwindled, she said during the Question Hour session in the Assembly.

"The hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy have decreased in the state now-a-days. That means the severity of the disease is decreasing," George pointed out.

The Health Minister also said the department is now assessing the impact of 'break-through infection' and 'reinfection' among people.

Vaccine breakthrough infection

"We are examining whether people are experiencing vaccine breakthrough infection ( a COVID case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated) and reinfection ( a person, who was infected and recovered, is infected again)," she said.

As per a recent survey conducted by the Health Department, the reinfection rate has decreased remarkably.

However, vaccine breakthrough infection is happening in the state, she said, quoting the survey.

Rejecting opposition criticism, George told the House that if a person died of COVID-19, it would be recorded as such.

The instances of people, who died of the virus infection but excluded from the list of COVID deaths somehow, would be examined, she said, adding that no comparison had been made so far between the pandemic death figures of the Health and Local Self Government Departments.

The southern state, on Tuesday, reported 23,676 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 34,49,149, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,103 after 148 more deaths.