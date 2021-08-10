Attack on doctors: Kerala CM promises tough action, CCTV cameras to be installed at hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram: Following a spate of incidents where doctors and medical professionals were assaulted while engaged in their duties, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday directed the police to see that strict action is taken against those who break the law.

Chairing a high-level meeting called to discuss this issue, he directed authorities to see that CCTVs are installed at casualty and outpatient departments in both public and private hospitals and connected to the police aid posts.

Another direction that was given was to recruit ex-servicemen for posting in the casualty and OP departments besides at Medical College Hospitals, the security should be managed by a chief security officer of the state-run State Industrial Security Force.

The meeting was attended by State Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V P Joy, police chief Anil Kanth and Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade.

The most recent incident of attack on a doctor was seen in the state run Fort Hospital in the heart of the city, when two men roughed up a woman doctor last week when she asked details about an injury suffered to the patient who was brought before her.

The two men created panic when they attacked the doctor and other staff members and while one of them was taken into custody soon, the other managed to slip away but was tracked down and arrested too.

Following the incident, medical professionals in the state were up in arms and was demanding tough measures to be initiated by the police and it was after this, Vijayan called the high power meeting of police and other officials.

On Sunday, the KGMOA had petitioned the chief minister to increase the security at hospitals and submitted a list of suggestions in that regard.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)