Ex-servicemen to guard state's doctors from attacks: Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram: In the event of the rising number of attacks on doctors and healthcare professionals, the government has decided to intensify security in the premises of hospitals in the state.

In a Facebook post, Health Minister Veena George communicated the decision of a high-level committee headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that was convened on August 9.

Orders have been issued to the directors of the Health Department and Medical Education Department.

"Hereafter, only the personnel from ex-servicemen society/association should be appointed as security guards in the premises of OP/casualty," said Veena George.

The government has urged hospital development societies and management committees to only consider ex-servicemen for the security job.

Hospital superintendents have been urged to entrust an officer with the duty of monitoring the security guards. The superintendent of hospitals should also ensure the security needs of paramedical staff.

Minister George said that the state government is committed to helping doctors perform their duties without obstruction.

It has also been decided to set up CCTV in the premises of OP/casualty and to link it up with police-aid posts. The government has urged the hospitals to ensure that the CCTV system is functioning properly.