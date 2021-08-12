Fuel pump in Thiruvananthapuram announces free petrol for Sreejesh namesakes

Thiruvananthapuram: While cash awards are pouring in for Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh, his namesakes are also reaping the benefits in a different way.

A fuel pump owner in Thiruvananthapuram has come up with a unique way to honour the Olympic medallist by announcing free petrol for anyone named Sreejesh.

T Suresh, who owns Hare Krishna Fuels at Kanjirampara in the state capital, has offered petrol worth Rs 101 for every 'Sreejesh'. To prove their authenticity, the Sreejeshs will have to provide a photocopy of a government-approved identity card.

Interestingly, it is not a one-time offer. The namesakes can get a refill for Rs 101 up to four times until August 31. Suresh told Onmanorama that the idea came from his children Meenakshi and Surya.

While Suresh thought the name is quite rare, to his surprise, 12 persons named Sreejesh reached his pump until 3 pm on Thursday.

“And all those people were from the city. But I have also got calls from several other Sreejeshs who reside outside the city. I told them they are welcome when they visit the city,” said Suresh.

Thiruvananthapuram had played a big role in the development of Kochi-native Sreejesh as it was at the GV Raja Sports School in the capital that the former Indian captain honed his goalkeeping skills.