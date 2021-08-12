Kerala HC fumes over crowding at liquor shops, raps Bevco for flouting safety norms

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday again expressed concern over the non-implementation of the new COVID-19 guidelines at liquor shops run by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), where large number of people are often seen waiting in long queues for hours on end to buy alcohol. In response both the Bevco and the Consumerfed have asked all its outlets to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

Flaying the Bevco, the court observed that the customers should be secured by ensuring that the mandated norms on social distancing are followed.

The new guidelines, which mandate that anyone venturing out needs at least one dose of vaccine or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or should have been infected by COVID-19 in past one month, should also be applicable to liquor outlets just like they are applicable to other shops, Justice Devan Ramachandran stated.

"Will COVID-19 keep away from Bevco outlets? You cannot expose customers who bring revenue to the highest risk. The guidelines should be more applicable to you.

"You have to safeguard the lives of people coming to your outlets. You have to ensure there is no crowding. Crowding outside these shops is worrying," the court said.

The court regretted that though there were laws, orders, circulars and notifications against crowding, "nobody follows them".

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for COVID-19 is going up due to the non-enforcement of isolation protocols properly, the court said.

The court also noted that the sole reason for crowding at the liquor outlets was that alcohol was not being sold like any other normal commodity. "You want to sell it, but at the same time you do not want to be seen selling it. That is the problem," the court added.

On Tuesday the court had stated that it was 'baffling' that the new COVID-9 norms were not being enforced by the Bevco.

Next hearing in September

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 2 after Bevco said that it was in the process of shifting several of its outlets to locations which have more facilities that would help prevent crowding.

Bevco also said that the new COVID guidelines were applicable to its outlets as well and all its shops have been directed to comply with the same.

The court was hearing a contempt plea which was filed claiming non-compliance of its 2017 judgement directing the Kerala government and Bevco to ensure that no nuisance is caused to businesses and residents of an area in Thrissur due to a Bevco outlet there.

Strict measures to be implemented

Kerala's new COVID-19 guidelines require liquor buyers to have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or produce a negative RT-PCR certificate.

Bevco has advised all its outlets to display the information at the shops.

A spokesman of Bevco said that a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or any proof that the buyer recovered from Covid-19 at least a month ago will be valid.

(With PTI inputs)