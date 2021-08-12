Power supply restored 1.5 hours after six generators fail at Moolamattom

Idukki: Partial load-shedding was imposed at various places in the state after six generators at the Moolamattom Power Station stopped functioning from 7.39 pm to 9 pm on Thursday evening.

Sources in the Kerala State Electricity Board said that the generators had stopped due an issue with cables in an upcoming DC plant.

A shortfall of nearly 600 megawatts was experienced during the period.

The KSEB has said that it managed to overcome the shortage by purchasing nearly 400mw of additional power.

A KSEB official said that by 10 pm four of the six generators had been restored and they expect the others to be up and running by 11 pm.

The State Load Dispatch Centre was in the process of ensuring additional supply from other states to overcome power shortage in Kerala.

Moolamattom Power Station is the biggest underground hydro-electric project in the country. Earlier this year, electricity supply was stopped at the Power Station after an explosion.