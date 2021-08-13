2 engg students returning after Thenmala tour killed in bike-car collision  

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2021 02:15 PM IST
BM Govind and Chaitanya

Kollam: Two engineering students who were returning from the popular tourist destination Thenmala were killed as their bike rammed a car on the National Highway on Thursday night.

The dead are BM Govind and Chaitanya. Both were 20 years old.

The accident happened at 10 pm between Chengamanad and Chethady.

The duo was accompanied by college friends on four other bikes for the excursion.

Govind belonged to Mandapam Junction at Keralapuram in Kollam district. His father is Vijayan of Vasanthanilayam (house name).

Govind died on the spot.

A badly injured Chaitanya, daughter of Ajayakumar of Chaitanya House at Kanjangad at Kasaragod district, succumbed at a private hospital in Kottarakara.

Three occupants of the car were injured. They have been admitted to the hospital in Kottarakara.

The students belonged to an engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram.

