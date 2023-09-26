Nearly 20 injured as KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Kollam

Kollam: A KSRTC Swift bus bound for Thrissur from Thiruvananthapuram rammed into a timber lorry leaving nearly 20 injured at Chadayamangalam here on Tuesday. The injured have been rushed to a private hospital in Venjaramoodu and Kadakkal taluk hospital. No one is in critical condition, said police.



According to passengers, the bus crashed into the lorry that was slowing down to a halt by the road. The accident took place in a sharp curve of the road at Nettayathara in the wee hours of Tuesday. The local people reported that the spot is an accident-prone area.

It is learnt that non-functional street lights turn the area pitch dark during the night. Poor maintenance of roads and street lights has been observed as the reason for the surge in road accidents during night hours.