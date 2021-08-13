ISRO conspiracy case: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to four former officials

PTI
Published: August 13, 2021 01:43 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to three former police officers and a retired IB official in the ISRO conspiracy case.

Justice Ashok Menon granted anticipatory bail to former police officers -- RB Sreekumar, S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt -- and ex-Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer PS Jayaprakash who all had moved pleas for anticipatory bail in the case registered by CBI.

Earlier, the high court had on separate dates granted them interim protection from arrest.

RELATED ARTICLES

Besides these four, 14 others are named as accused in the case registered by the agency for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and fabrication of evidence, under the Indian Penal Code, in connection with the arrest and detention of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case.

Besides Narayanan, two Maldivian women -- Mariyam Rasheeda and Fouziyya Hassan -- were also arrested and detained in the 1994 case. The two women were jailed for more than three years before they were released.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout