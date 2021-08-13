Kerala High Court dismisses plea against Eesho movie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2021 04:04 PM IST

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a directive to restrict the release of the Malayalam movie 'Eesho'.

The Division bench comprising of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly observed that the court cannot intervene in the certification of film because it was named after a God, Live Law reported.

The name 'Eesho' translates to Jesus in Malayalam.

In the Public Interest Litigation filed by a Christian organisation, the petitioner argued that the movie's tagline "Not from the Bible" offended the sentiments of the Christian community in the state.

The film Eesho directed by Nadirshah, has actor Jayasurya in the lead role.

