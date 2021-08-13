Kerala records significant drop in monsoon rainfall

Pathanamthitta: After a glut of rains resulted in a devastating flood three years ago, Kerala has witnessed a comparatively lean monsoon this year. Despite getting heavy rains intermittently, the State received 26 per cent less rainfall this time according to the Met department.

The shortfall was recorded in rainfall received from June till August 12.

A perceptible drop in rainfall was recorded right from the beginning of the monsoon season. In June it was 36 per cent less and in July 26 per cent less when it received 978.8 mm rainfall.

Kerala used to get 1,559.5 mm rainfall from June to August. However, the State received 1,148 mm rainfall during the same period this monsoon.

Only Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts received near-normal rainfall. Pathanamthitta district recorded 6 per cent less rainfall and Ernakulam 12 per cent less. Kottayam district recorded 3 per cent additional rainfall.

Pathanamthitta got 1,106.6 mm, though it often receives 1,171.7 mm. Ernakulam normally receives 1,521.8 mm rainfall, this time it got 1,342.2 mm.

The normal rainfall in Kottayam is 1,384.1 mm. Till Thursday the district received 1,428.9 mm rainfall.

What is normal rainfall



Normal rainfall means 19 per cent more or less than normal compared to previous years. If the rainfall reduces by 20 to 59 per cent then it indicates deficient or below normal rainfall. If the drop in rainfall is more than 60 percent then it's a pointer to drought.



The lowest rainfall recorded since June 1 to August 12 was in Palakkad and Wayanad districts. These districts recorded 39 per cent less rainfall. The rainfall dropped by 36 per cent in Kannur and Malappuram districts.

Mahe recorded 36 per cent less rainfall and Lakshadweep recorded 40 per cent less rainfall this time.

Alappuzha recorded 28 per cent less, Idukki 23 per cent, Kasargod 29 per cent, Kollam 31 per cent, Kozhikode 21 per cent, Thiruvananthapuram 33 per cent and Thrissur 27 per cent less rainfall this time.

In 2018 June and July the state had received 18 per cent more rainfall. In June 2019 there was a shortfall of 44 percent in total rainfall.

The rainfall recorded in June 2020 was 17 per cent less and in July 28 per cent less over the previous year.