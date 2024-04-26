Four members of Malayali family die in California car crash

California: A Malayali family of four died in a car accident in California on Wednesday. Tarun George, his wife and two children under the age of 15 died in the single-vehicle crash on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton, California.

The local police suspect speeding may have caused the accident as the car was completely wrecked. In a Facebook post, the Pleasanton Police Department said, "We are conducting a thorough investigation and do not have additional information at this point. We will release further details as they become available."