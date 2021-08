Malappuram: A 55-year-old man in Malappuram has been served triple life term for abusing his two minor daughters.

The fast-track court in Manjeri pronounced the verdict on a case that was registered based on a complaint from the girls' mother.

The man who hails from Kurumbalangode in the Malappuram district had abused his daughters aged 16 and 17 between 2014 and 2016.

(to be updated)