Palakkad woman found dead at in-law's place on her birthday, parents allege foul play

Thirumittukode, Palakkad: A young woman was found dead at her in-law's place at Mannakota in Palakkad district.

Krishna Prabha, 24, wife of Sivarajan was found hanging at the house near Varavattoor in Mannakota on Saturday morning. The relatives of the woman have alleged foul play behind the incident.

The woman's parents have urged the police to conduct the post postmortem examination only after the arrival of Krishna Prabha's brother who is working at Bengaluru. Subsequently the body was shifted to government hospital Pattambi.

It was Krishna Prabha's birthday on Saturday.

Sivarajan got married to Krishna Prabha, daughter of Kuttan and Radha of Puthussery, three years ago. The couple, who were classmates, fell in love leading to the marriage.

According to her parents, the girl had expressed her desire to live with Sivarajan at the local police station then. Thereafter she didn't return to her parents house.

Recently, Krishna Prabha had called her mother Radha and cried over phone. She spoke about some problems and requested her parents to come to her in-law's house. "I came to know about her death after returning from temple," said Radha.

Meanwhile, Sivarajan's mother denied marital discord or any other problem in the house. Krishna Prabha, who had gone to Ernakulam in connection with her work, had returned only the night before. There were no issues even after she woke up on Saturday morning, she said.