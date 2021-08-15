Knives out in Congress over short list of DCC presidents

New Delhi: Knives are out in the Kerala Pradesh Congress with leaders of various factions coming face to face with KPCC president K Sudhakaran on the issue of organisational revamp in the state.

Soon after the KPCC president handed over the list of shortlisted candidates for being appointed as DCC presidents to the central leadership, group leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala shot of letters to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi registering their strong protest. The two leaders alleged that Sudhakaran failed to keep the word and did not hold consultations with them before finalising the list.

Besides, the leaders also conveyed their strong opposition over phone to Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala.

Former KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran called up Tariq Anwar and told him that the state leadership failed to hold any consultation with him on the matter.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran has clarified that groups in the Kerala unit of Congress were a thing of the past and group affiliations were not taken into consideration for the appointment of DCC presidents. Though Tariq Anwar had stated earlier that Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala would be summoned to Delhi in connection with the organisational revamp, that did not happen.

KPCC president Sudhakaran, opposition leader V D Satheeshan and working presidents Kodikkunil Suresh, P T Thomas and T Siddique held discussions in Delhi on Friday and Saturday before handing over the short list of DCC presidents to Tariq Anwar.

They also held consultations with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. The list submitted by the Pradesh Congress leadership contains more than one name for DCC presidents in some of the districts. No MPs or MLAs figure in the list. There is no women representation either.