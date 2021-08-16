More than half of Kerala's population gets at least one COVID vaccine dose

On Monday, Kerala reached a major milestone in its COVID-19 battle. More than half the state's population has been given at least one dose of vaccination.

According to the National Commission for Population, the projected population of Kerala in 2021 is 3,54,89,000 (three crore fifty four lakh eighty nine thousand). By Monday, 1,77,88,931 (one crore seventy seven lakh eighty eighty thousand nine hundred and thirty one) people, which is 50.25% of the population, were given at least one dose of vaccination.

The halfway mark has been reached on the 213th day of Kerala's vaccination programme. This was announced by Health Minister Veena George on Monday.

If second doses are also counted, Kerala has vaccinated 2,45,13,225 (two crore forty five lakh thirteen thousand and two hundred and twenty five), which is nearly 70% of the total population. If 1,77,88,931 had received at least one dose, 67,24,294 (sixty seven lakh twenty four thousand two hundred and ninety four) or 19% had received two doses.

If the target population alone, those above 18 years of age, is taken into consideration, by Monday 61.98% of the 18-above population in Kerala (2.87 crore) has received at least a single jab. Those who had received both the jabs in the target population is 23.43%.

The health minister said this was far higher than the national average. "In fact the percentage of those who had received both the doses were double that of the national average," Veena Goerge said.

In the country as a whole, 32.98% of the population (130 crore) have received at least one dose and 9.37% have received both the doses.

Women seem to be more eager to be vaccinated than men. If 1,27,53,073 (one crore twenty seven lakh fifty three thousand and seventy three) jabs (both first and second doses together) were given to women, the number of jabs on men till now is 1,17,55,197 (one crore seventeen lakh fifty five thousand one hundred and ninety seven).

The intense vaccination drive in Kerala began on August 9. In the last seven days alone, 27,52,801 9twenty seven lakh fifty two thousand eight hundred and one) were vaccinated. August 9 (Monday): 2,54,409; August 10 (Tuesday): 99,528; August 11 (Wednesday): 2,42,422; August 12 (Thursday): 4.08,632; August 13 (Friday), 5,60,515; August 14 (Saturday): 5,26,246; August 15 (Sunday): 3,29,727; August 16 (Monday): 3,31,322.

Vaccination is given through 1714 vaccination booths across the state, of which 1351 are government centres, and 363 private.