Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of a group of Taliban militants celebrating the victory in Afghanistan in his twitter account in which gun wielding men are heard supposedly speaking in Malayalam.

"It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here one who says 'samsarikkette' around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!", Tharoor wrote on his microblogging site after sharing the video posted on August 15.

The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday requested the Centre to take urgent steps to repatriate Malayalis stranded in Kabul.

As many as 36 people, who got stranded in Kabul, have so far contacted NORKA Roots, the state-run welfare agency of non-resident Keralites, seeking help.

The NORKA Roots has submitted a letter to the External Affairs Ministry in this regard, government sources here said.

Harikrishnan Namboothiri K, the CEO of the agency, contacted the Malayalis, among the stranded, the other day, they said adding that steps were on to trace whether more Keralites were trapped in the Afghanistan capital.

