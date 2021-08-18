CPM conventions from Sept, Kannur to host Party Congress in April

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is set to herald the party conference season soon, culminating in the top national convention likely to be held in April.

The Kerala unit of the CPM has decided to hold party conferences from September with a reduced number of delegates, as part of maintaining COVID-19 protocol.

The State committee meeting, which concluded the other day, brought in a rough framework for the conferences.

The branch conferences across the State will start from the second week of September. The district conferences will be held in December, and January next year.

The State committee also decided to hold the party's 23rd State Conference in Ernakulam in February next year.

Limited attendees

The branch and local conferences will be held as per the usual mode as there are not more than 50 delegates participating in the event.

The State committee meeting decided on the number of delegates to be allowed in each district conference. The number of delegates for the area and district conferences will be fixed by adjusting the proportional representation pattern. The pattern of one delegate for 100 cadres may be changed to one delegate for 150 cadres.

CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan told reporters that the party district committee meetings to be held after Onam would decide on the number of delegates to be allowed in the district and area conferences, apart from chalking out a detailed programme for the conduct of the conferences.

The number of delegates for the State conference will be fixed while taking into account the then evolving Covid scenario in the state.

In reply to a question on the recent Central committee document describing factionalism and lust for power existing among the leaders of the state unit, he said it was an old document and not a new one.

He refused to comment when it was pointed out further that this document was approved by the party central committee in its last meeting and it was available on the party website.

Party Congress in Nayanar Academy

The next Party Congress of the CPM, slated for April next year, will be held at the Nayanar Academy in Kannur.

The party State committee meeting has reviewed the arrangements to be made for the Party Congress.

Sudhakaran gets a breather

Vijayaraghan hinted at a delay in taking a decision on the question of disciplinary action against former Minister G Sudhakaran on the basis of the party inquiry committee report in view of the impending party conferences.

To a question on the propriety of taking disciplinary action against a leader during the time of party conferences, he said usually during party conferences, such disciplinary actions are not contemplated. But in extraordinary situations, such moves can be initiated.

The state secretary refused to comment while being asked about the complaint filed by Alappuzha MP A M Arif with the State PWD Minister with regard to the renovation of Aroor-Alappuzha section of the national highway stretch, ostensibly baying for Sudhakaran's blood.