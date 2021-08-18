Thiruvananthapuram Law Academy lecturer self-immolates on campus

Thiruvananthapuram: A lecturer at the Kerala Law Academy at Peroorkada here died after self-immolation at the campus on Wednesday.'

The Peroorkada Police said that the deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, who had set himself on fire at the college ground by around 2.30 pm.

According to the police, workers at the campus had first spotted Sunil Kumar on fire. He was rushed to the Medical College Hospital but was declared dead.

There was Onam celebrations at the campus on the day and Sunil Kumar had reportedly participated.

