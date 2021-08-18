Vanitha League leader Noorbina Rasheed turns the blame on Haritha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Noorbina Rasheed

Kozhikode: Vanitha League leader Noorbina Rasheed has tacitly turned the blame on Haritha for not informing the 'senior women leaders in the party' about the alleged misogynistic remarks made by MSF leaders.

"No one part of Vanitha League was informed about the complaint. If they had such serious complaints why did they delay in raising the issue with the party or at least inform the senior women leaders," Rasheed told media persons here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rasheed sidestepped from queries on whether it was fair on the part of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to suspend Haritha citing indiscipline for petitioning the women's commission in an 'internal matter'.

She, however, added that every decision taken by the IUML was binding on the party's members and that its leadership would only make decisions after thoughtful consideration.

Rasheed was speaking just hours after Muslim Students Federation (MSF) national vice-president Fathima Thahiliya questioned double standards in the IUML. Thahiliya had said that Haritha was denied 'natural justice'.

Rasheed, who earlier this year became the first IUML women's leader in over 25 years to contest the State Assembly Elections, added that Haritha was a temporary unit that was set up to function at the campus level.

