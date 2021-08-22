C Krishnakumar demands sedition charges against speaker MB Rajesh for 'insulting' Bhagat Singh

Kochi: BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar has demanded sedition charges against Kerala assembly speaker MB Rajesh for equating Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji to Bhagat Singh.

Speaker Rajesh had lauded Variyan Kunnath for his bravado against the British Raj at a function organised by the state library council on the 100th anniversary of the Malabar Rebellion.

"I think his (Variyan Kunnath Kunjahammed Haji) place is at par with Bhagat Singh," MB Rajesh said while inaugurating a function at Thirurangadi in Malappuram.

A video of Rajesh hailing Variyan Kunnath Haji has gone viral. He is heard saying in the video that when the British Raj offered amnesty and an opportunity to reach Mecca, he replied that "instead of going to Mecca after tendering an apology, I would rather die".

It is this reference that provoked Krishnakumar, who took to Facebook to express his displeasure.

"The state must book the speaker under sedition charges for insulting Bhagat Singh," Krishnakumar wrote.

The BJP man in his post asked CPM state secretary A Vijayaraghavan to explain if the speaker's remark was that of the party.

Krishnakumar ended his note by saying that 'patriots' would stage widespread protests on the statement made by Rajesh.