Keralite nun reaches Kabul airport, struggling to get inside, says brother

Our Correspondent
Published: August 23, 2021 12:42 PM IST Updated: August 23, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Sister Theresa Crasta

Kasaragod: Keralite Sister Theresa Crasta, who has been stranded in Kabul, is set to return to India. 

The 50-year-old Sister Theresa has reached the Kabul airport, her brother John Crasta said. But Theresa has informed her kin that she has not been able to get inside due to the rush at the airport, John said. 

A native of Bela Periyadka in Kasaragod, Sister Theresa had booked the ticket to return home on August 17. But as Kabul came under the control of Taliban on August 15 itself, she had to stay put. And her relatives were concerned about Sister Theresa. The airport is around 20km away from her place of residence. And there are also Taliban check posts on the way.

Sister Theresa works at a school for differently abled children in Kabul. .She is part of the Mangaluru Province of the Sisters of Charity. Sister Theresa is the daughter of the late Louis Crasta and Celine Sousa.

