Saudi Arabia to permit entry of Indian expats who received both doses of vaccination in the Kingdom

Kochi: A Saudi Arabian diplomat has said that the country is willing to receive expats from foreign countries including India, who had taken two shots of COVID-19 vaccination from the kingdom.

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, said that holders of Residence Permit (Iqama) who were fully vaccinated from Saudi before leaving for their respective nations can return.

The Indian Embassy confirmed the development with a tweet on Tuesday.

"Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country," tweeted the embassy.

ICA registration to UAE

Etihad Airlines has announced that those travelling to Abu Dhabi after August 27 must complete their ICA registration five days before.

Those travelling before or on August 27 have been urged to complete the registration at the earliest.

Besides name, passport and travel details, the registration must include the date of vaccination. Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are accepted by the UAE.