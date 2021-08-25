High command may put the seal on list of DCC presidents soon

New Delhi: The vetting of a revised list of new appointees to head the District Congress Committees in Kerala is nearly over. Ahead of the party high command announcing the names, KPCC president K Sudhakaran led the final round of parleys here and may hold last-minute discussions with AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Tariq Anwar on Wednesday.

Party sources say the names of Alappuzha and Palakkad DCC presidents have not been finalised yet.

As more than one name cropped up for districts such as Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam and Alappuzha, the KPCC president was entrusted with the task of zeroing in on one name. It seems that Sudhakaran has almost finished the task and will give the new list on Wednesday.

The list of new DCC presidents had been shortlisted earlier in New Delhi at a meeting attended by Sudhakaran, Opposition Leader V.D.Satheesan and the three KPCC working presidents Kodikunnil Suresh, P T Thomas and T.Siddique in the presence of the high command representatives.

Sudhakaran had reached the Capital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, incoming reports indicate former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, who had earlier complained of sidelining them in the process of selection of office-bearers, are in no mood to relent. The chances of open protests by the members of the factions owing allegiance to them are high when the final list comes out soon.