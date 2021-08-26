Wild elephant gores brave pet dog defending master's family

Marayur: A pet dog saved its master and his family from a ravaging wild elephant but was tragically killed in the attack.

Pet dog Tomy came to the rescue of a five-member family as the rogue elephant charged towards their house at Kanthaloor in Idukki district on Tuesday midnight.

After destroying the crops near the forest fringes, the elephant tried to enter the plot of Kanthaloor native Soman but got stuck in the wire fence. The irate elephant then destroyed the fence and rushed towards the house. The loud trumpet of the elephant frightened Soman, his wife Lithiya, children Abhilash and Amritha, and sister Valsamma who remained huddled together in the house.

The tusker reached the courtyard of the house. Then Tomy, which had been tied on the premises, broke free and rushed towards the house.

The dog bit the foot of the elephant and the tusker turned towards the dog. Barking, the dog tried to stand up to the wild animal but the elephant gored the pet dog. Even as the tusk pierced the body, the dog mauled the eyes of the elephant. With this, the elephant let go of the dog and left.

The dog, that was severely injured, died on Wednesday afternoon.