New Delhi: The KPCC leadership finally handed over to the Congress high command the list of its choices to helm the District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Kerala. The marathon discussions the state leaders had with the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) lasted till Thursday midnight.

The high command is expected to announce the names of the new DCC presidents on Friday with the approval of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The list, containing a single name for each DCC, was submitted at the end of the discussions held under the leadership of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader in the Assembly VD Satheesan.

The list submitted by KPCC



The following are likely to head the 14 DCCs in the State. They have been named in the list submitted by KPCC, the apex state body of the party.



Thiruvananthapuram: Palode Ravi



Kollam: P Rajendra Prasad

Pathanamthitta: Satheesh Kochuparambil

Alappuzha: KP Sreekumar

Kottayam: Adv Philson Mathews

Idukki: S Ashokan

Ernakulam: Muhammed Shiyas

Thrissur: Jose Vallur

Palakkad: A Thankappan

Malappuram: VS Joy

Kozhikode: K Praveen Kumar

Wayanad: ND Appachan

Kannur: Martin George

Kasargod: PK Faizal