Kerala to challenge NGT order increasing distance of quarries from human settlements

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Saturday approached the Supreme Court against the order passed by the National Green Tribunal requiring quarries to function at a distance of at least 200 metres from human settlements.

According to existing rules in the state, quarries can operate 50 m away from human settlements.

In its petition, the Kerala government argues that the Green Tribunal does not have the authority to increase the distance limit to 200 m.

It also questioned how the Green Tribunal could take a suo motu case on the basis of a few public interest litigation pleas submitted by social workers.

Furthermore, the state government pointed out that enforcing the new rule would severely hamper the development projects in the state.

Quarry owners had earlier approached the Supreme Court for the same. Then, the apex court had directed the National Green Tribunal to hold talks with all stakeholders.

The new order had come without any efforts in this regard.

Kerala government approached the Supreme court after it stayed a High Court verdict quashing the Green Tribunal order on Friday.

The Court will consider the case on September 1, 2021.

