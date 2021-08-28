Daughter, lover among three found guilty for 2013 murder of Mavelikkara resident

Mavelikkara: A court here has found a 36-year-old woman, her lover and another accused guilty of murdering her father Sashidhara Panicker in 2013.

The quantum of sentence would be pronounced on August 31.

Kayamkulam native Riyas, 37; his friend Nooranad native Ratheesh, 38, and Sashidhara Panicker's eldest daughter Sreejamol were convicted by Judge C S Mohit of the Additional District & Sessions Court, Mavelikkara

The case history

Charummoodu native Sashidhara Panicker, 54, was killed in February 2013.

Riyas was in love with Sreejamol, but could not marry her as he went abroad in search of a job. Sreejamol got married to another person. But the husband secured a divorce after realising that she was continuing her relationship with Riyas.

Panicker had objected to the lavish life led by Sreejamol even after divorce, and they often quarrelled at home. Convinced that she would not be able to live with Riyas as long as her father was alive, Sreejamol conspired with Riyas to commit the murder, as per the case.

Riyas, who came home for vacation, called Panicker near to Karingali Puncha at Nooranad on the night of February 19, 2013. Riyas’ friend Ratheesh was also present. They gave liquor, mixed with poison, to Panicker. But he vomited, and they realised that he would not die. Then Riyas and Ratheesh stabbed and hit him on the head, and suffocated him with a towel. And dumped him in a nearby pond.

The next of kin had said they had no suspicions about the death. But the inferences of the doctor who conducted the post-mortem helped to prove that it was a case of murder.

Additional public prosecutor S Solomon appeared for the prosecution in the case.