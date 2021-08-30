80-year-old woman abandoned by children found with maggots all over

Balaramapuram: Neglect of elderly parents has become a social concern now. The issue is acute in Kerala where the number of senior citizens or people above 60 years is higher than the national average.

A shocking incident reported from Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram is testimony to the plight of the old. An 80-year-old woman, Sarojini, was found in an appalling state at her home with maggots all over the body. Though she has three children, she had to struggle without food, medical care or anyone to look after her.

She was finally saved by the police after the local people intervened. The outside world came to know of the woman’s plight after a relative came to her house and found Sarojini in agony with maggot-infested sores. Sarojini also found it difficult to stand or walk.

The kin conveyed the elderly woman's plight to Congress activist Siju. He along with other Congress activists and the local people came to help the woman. They gave her a bath, shifted her to another room and also, gave her food and medical care. They then informed the police.

The police summoned her three children and entrusted them to take care for their mother.

Sarojini raised her children, two daughters and one son, by running a tea shop, according to the local people. The children were estranged from one another after disputes over family property, the police said.

Till Onam, one of the daughters used to come home occasionally and bring her mother food. Even this stopped after that, the local people said.

In the discussions held by the police, the it was decided that Sarojini will continue to stay at her family home and each of her children will take care of their mother every alternate month.