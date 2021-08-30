Palakkad strongman AV Gopinath quits Congress as crisis mounts in party's Kerala unit

Former MLA A V Gopinath, a Congress strongman in Palakkad district, has announced his resignation from the party's primary membership. The drastic move comes in the wake of the appointment of new presidents for the District Congress Committees (DCC) in Kerala.

"I have been working for the Congress since I was 15. Now I have lost all hope. I feel like I have become an obstacle in the party's growth. I don't want to remain so," Gopinath said, announcing his resignation.

"I'm ending my 50-year-old ties with Congress. The leaders are not rising to the occasion. I have not considered joining any other party. Nor have I held discussions in this regard," Gopinath, who reportedly has a legion of devoted followers in Palakkad, further stated.

Gopinath announced his decision at a press conference held on Monday morning.

Significantly, he praised Marxist leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"It is a matter of pride to serve Pinarayi Vijayan," Gopinath said likely as a taunt to his local party rival Anil Akkara, an MLA, who had earlier warned that he would have to be Pinarayi's footman.

Gopinath's decision comes amid the ongoing troubles in the Congress over the appointment of new DCC presidents in Kerala. Gopinath, a former DCC president, was among those who were considered for the post in Palakkad. However, the party appointed A Thankappan, known to be a nominee of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, as the Palakkad DCC president.

Trouble has been brewing in Palakkad Congress for long. There were rumours of Gopinath leaving the party ahead of the assembly polls. He was then upset over the selection of candidates. He kept away from campaigning for several days in protest, but budged only after top state-level leaders Oommen Chandy and K Sudhakaran intervened.

Now, the appointment of the DCC presidents has triggered friction within the Congress's state unit with Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala engaging in an open fight, targetting the newly appointed KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan.