PS Prasanth expelled from Congress for letter against KC Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram: Former KPCC secretary PS Prasanth was expelled by the Congress Party on Monday for his explosive letter against Congress MP KC Venugopal.

Prasanth had shot off a letter to Rahul Gandhi accusing Venugopal of being an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was already under suspension for his allegations against Congress leader and Thiruvanthapuram DCC President Palode Ravi.

"Prasanth violated the party's code of conduct while in suspension. This called for a disciplinary action," KPCC PResident K Sudhakaran said.

"He challenged the High Command and attempted to defame the party and its leaders. This cannot be tolerated," he added.

Prasanth was the Congress candidate from Nedumangad constituency in the Assembly elections.