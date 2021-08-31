Cong leaders beware! No KPCC, DCC posts for those dissenting publicly

New Delhi: The Congress High Command has indicated that those leaders who indulge in open rebellion would not be considered for appointment to party posts in future. The party veered around to such a view in the wake of the public outburst by many leaders over the appointment of new District Congress Committee presidents in Kerala.

This new norm might be made applicable not only in the appointment of key national and state-level functionaries but also in the appointment of KPCC and DCC office-bearers. The move is aimed at quelling inner-party feuds in the Kerala unit.

AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar, has already asked KPCC president K Sudhakaran to submit the list of those who had gone public against the new DCC presidents' list and those who had posted criticism on social media over the matter.

Tariq said the issue would be over soon and if needed, he would talk to the senior leaders once again.

According to AICC sources, the party usually entertains complaints and public criticisms at the time of preparing the list. Many times, it has helped the party find good candidates for the posts. But the open rebellion made by some leaders against the list which was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi could not be justified.

Even if they had complaints after the release of the list, they could have approached the high command directly. This is the practice followed in other States.

The high command also justified the disciplinary action taken against former MLA K Shivadasan Nair and KPCC former general secretary K P Anil Kumar by the KPCC for venting anger in public against the selection of the DCC presidents.