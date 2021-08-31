Controversial former MLA, PK Sasi, appointed KTDC chairman

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Tuesday appointed its tainted former MLA of Shornur, PK Sasi, as the chairman of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC).

The ruling CPM has named Sasi as the successor to M Vijayakumar.

Three years ago, Sasi's primary membership in the CPM was suspended for six months following a complaint of sexual harassment by a woman member of the Palakkad district committee of the party's youth wing, DYFI.

The party had later reinstated Sasi, who was the party's district secretary back then. However, he was denied the opportunity to contest again from the Shornur seat in the assembly polls held earlier this year.

