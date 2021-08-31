Onam brings cheer to Kudumbashree in Kottayam

Kottayam: Kudumbashree has earned Rs 1.34 crore from sales during Onam in the Kottayam district. Its units in the district earned the revenue by supplying items to the food kits distributed through SupplyCo and via Onam fairs (mela).

Kudumbashree organised 69 fairs in the district during Onam. This included the fairs held at 66 venues and three mega fairs. And through these, they earned Rs 62 lakh.

By supplying upperi (banana chips) and sharakara varatti (jaggery-coated banana chips) to the SupplyCo's kits, the Kudumbashree units also fetched Rs 71.5 lakh.

The Kudumbasree district mission coordinator said that 3,000 units have benefited from the fairs.

Veggies & chips

Vegetables worth Rs 27 lakh were sold at the fairs. The vegetables grown in this season were collected from the Kudumbashree units. Vegetable kits were also distributed in areas with containment zones. Packaged food items were in high demand. The revenue made was Rs 21 lakh. There were also takers for clothes and handicraft items.

SupplyCo’s kits

The Kudumbashree units also supplied 2.75 lakh packets of sharkara varatti and upperi to the five depots of SupplyCo in the district. These were priced at Rs 26 per packet.