Moral policing: Man, who attacked mother and son in Kollam, arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Ashish Shamsudheen.

Kollam: An accused in a moral policing incident, in which a mother and son were the alleged victims, was arrested from Thenmala here on Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ashish Shamsudheen, 50, of Ashish Manzil hailing from Thekkumbhagam had been absconding after the incident that happened on Monday evening.

Shamla, 44, a native of Ezhukone, had complained to the police that the stranger (Ashish) had attacked and verbally abused her and her son, Salu, 23, near the Thekkumbhagam beach.

Shamla has alleged that the accused confronted them while they had parked the car to buy food.

According to Shamla, the accused had asked Salu: "Is she your mother, doesn't look like that."

Salu told Manorama Online that they were returning from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where his mother had a treatment. He said that the accused attacked them using an iron rod.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout