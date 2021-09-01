Moral policing: Man, who attacked mother and son in Kollam, arrested

Kollam: An accused in a moral policing incident, in which a mother and son were the alleged victims, was arrested from Thenmala here on Wednesday.

Ashish Shamsudheen, 50, of Ashish Manzil hailing from Thekkumbhagam had been absconding after the incident that happened on Monday evening.

Shamla, 44, a native of Ezhukone, had complained to the police that the stranger (Ashish) had attacked and verbally abused her and her son, Salu, 23, near the Thekkumbhagam beach.

Shamla has alleged that the accused confronted them while they had parked the car to buy food.

According to Shamla, the accused had asked Salu: "Is she your mother, doesn't look like that."

Salu told Manorama Online that they were returning from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where his mother had a treatment. He said that the accused attacked them using an iron rod.