CPI disowns Annie Raja's 'RSS gang' remark

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI leader Annie Raja's controversial statement about the presence of an RSS gang in Kerala Police has not gone down well with the party's state leadership.

CPI state secretary, Kanam Rajendran has reportedly apprised the national leadership of their displeasure over Raja's statement that raised several eyebrows within the ruling LDF.

It is understood that the matter will be discussed at the state committee meeting of the CPI that convenes next week. Raja, who is the general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, has yet to respond to her party's stand.

On Wednesday, Raja had listed out a number of instances of alleged police inaction that she claimed was "designed to dent the image of the LDF government".

Senior state BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan had earlier demanded that Raja declare the names of the RSS members in the state police.