Desire for power growing in CPM, finds report

Hunger for power has gripped the party men in the CPM, an election review report approved by the party's state committee said.

The report highlighted the undesirable trends that were visible during the recent Assembly polls to supplement its argument. It also found an increasing trend of partymen indulging in pulling the ropes for their candidature, and making recommendations, as normally seen in bourgeois parties.

The report cited the protests at Ponnanni and Kuttiadi by the followers of those who were denied party tickets. CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan and his family were targeted, and smear campaigns were unleashed on social media.

The CPM also blamed some leaders for directly demanding money from Left allies, where they had fielded their candidates. Divisive trends, too, were seen in some places.

Advising its workers against wrong approaches, the CPM urged those working in the party, government and local bodies to take people into confidence.

The CPM also asked its workers to bring closer those sections who had taken a pro-party stand during the polls. Efforts should be made to attract religious minorities. The party should be able to overcome organizational constraints that stymie such efforts.