Pathanamthitta man gets three life terms for raping his minor daughter

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Fast-track Special Court in Pathanamthitta observed that it was a heinous crime.

Pathanamthitta: A man who raped his minor daughter for three years was sentenced to three life terms by a Fast-track Special Court in the district on Thursday.

Public Prosecutor, R Kiran Raj, told Manorama News that the father had sexually abused his daughter from the age of nine till 12.

The court had observed that the father of the girl had done a heinous crime under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that cannot be forgiven.

A case pertaining to the incidents was registered in 2019 based on a complaint of the girl's stepmother. The girl had repeatedly complained of stomach ache and the father's name was revealed during a counselling.

The whereabouts of the girl's mother are unknown and she allegedly left home upset by the man's torture. The girl is now under the care of a relative of her mother.

Last month, a fast track court in Manjeri had awarded four life terms to a father who had raped his two minor daughters.

