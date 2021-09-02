K Sudhakaran is the final word in state Congress: VD Satheesan

Kannur: Even as factional disputes within the Congress remain rife over the selection of DCC presidents, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has found the backing of Opposition Leader VD Satheesan.

According to Satheesan, Sudhakaran's is the 'final word' in the Congress in Kerala. He expressed confidence in resolving the disputes within the organisation through dialogue.

Meanwhile, senior leader and member of parliament, KC Venugopal has said that though criticisms were welcome within the party it should not cross a limit.

"The Congress party does not kill those who criticise it," Venugopal said in Kannur during the inauguration function of a new DDC office on Thursday.

Sudhakaran has maintained that he will bring the house in order. "Everything has a formula," said Sudhakaran on his plans as the chief of the party in the state.

"We will resolve every issues with Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala amicably. All the deicision will be taken with the permission of the high-command."