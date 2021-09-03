Satheesan warms up to Chennithala after days of chill in ties over DCC picks

Thiruvananthapuram: Showing signs of patching up, the previous and present leaderships of the Congress party in Kerala spoke to each other after being at loggerheads over the party reorganisation.

The Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, on Thursday spoke to his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala, who informed his inconvenience to attend in-person the inauguration of a new District Committee Office (DCC) building in Kannur.

Satheesan requested Chennithala to attend a United Democratic Front meeting slated for Monday. The Opposition Leader could not speak to veteran Oommen Chandy, but both the leaders are expected to have a talk before the scheduled meeting.

The appointment of new DCC presidents have pitted the party factions and the new leadership against each other. Communication between the 'rival' factions, too, came to a naught for a fortnight, and Satheesan has been taking the initiative to bring them together.

Though Chandy and Chennithala did not attend the DCC office inaugural in-person, they attended the function virtually. Senior leader K C Venugopal attended the event, which gave out a message of unity within the party.

Meanwhile, even as the row over DCC president appointments continued, the selected presidents have started taking charge. The party leadership is of the belief that the appointments of presidents, except in Palakkad district, have not been contested.

Though the groups within the Congress are opposed to the list of DCC presidents and the manner in which it was announced, it has not snowballed into a major issue in the districts. In Palakkad, former DCC president A V Gopinath quit the party after expressing his strong displeasure.

KPCC Secretary P S Prasanth had raised the banner of revolt over the DCC chief in Thiruvananthapuram, even before the name was announced. Prasanth's personal differences with the new president, Palode Ravi, prompted him to voice his opposition in public. Interestingly, both Ravi and Prasanth belong to the 'A' group, and the group did not back Prasanth.

In Kottayam, where the DCC president's name was changed in the list at the last moment, Nattakom Suresh will take charge on Friday. Chennithala is expected to attend the function.

The party's plan is to select DCC office-bearers once the presidents assume office. The KPCC is expected to come up with the guidelines to select the office-bearers soon.