No decision yet on continuing free ration kit: Balagopal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said that the government has not yet decided whether to continue the distribution of free kit.

The minister said though the state was passing through a severe financial crisis, the government will pay the third instalment of the dues of revised pension to all service pensioners soon. Two instalments were given earlier.

The government spent Rs 9,018 crore for Onam festival season salary, pension, bonus and other benefits. The disbursement of social welfare pensions of two months alone involved the expenditure of Rs 1700 crores.

Balagopal said that there would be a cut of Rs 32,000 crores in the central government allocation for the next financial year. The centre should be ready to resolve the crisis by extending GST compensation and revenue deficit grant for five more years.

The minister who was speaking at the 'Mukhamukham' programme of the Kesari Memorial Journalist trust, said that no decision has been taken regarding the slashing of the annual plan size.