Now, Youth Congress has a problem with appointment of spokespersons

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Discontent is smouldering in the Youth Congress, close on the heels of the bickering in its parent party.

If organizational restructuring has caused a divide in the Congress, the youth wing is up in arms against the appointment of five spokespersons for the organization, including Arjun Radhakrishnan, son of senior leader and legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Following stiff opposition from the Kerala unit, the Central leadership had to freeze the appointment of the spokespersons. The State office-bearers of the Youth Congress had messaged the Central leaders their demand to scrap the list of spokespersons.

"The appointments were put on hold after receiving a complaint from Kerala. A new list will be announced soon after getting more clarity, and if necessary, by including additional names. There is no politics in the decision to shelve the list. I cannot say now if Arjun will be included in the new list," said B V Srinivas, National President, Youth Congress.

Bolt from the blue

The State leadership came to know of the appointment of Youth Congress spokespersons only on Wednesday night. Opposition to Arjun's appointment gathered steam since he has been viewed as one without any experience in the Youth Congress or political background.

"I competed at the national level and was appointed on merit. I have worked in the Youth Congress. I am interested in public service and hence competed for the post. I have been closely watching politics ever since I was born. I am not sure whether the Youth Congress's State leaders were aware of my appointment. That matter is between the State and national leaderships. My father will not allow dynasty politics. His political life does not need my support," Arjun Radhakrishnan defended his appointment.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, suspected motives behind the opposition to Arjun. "This is an internal matter of the Youth Congress and I am not commenting, especially since my son is involved. I am not the one to respond to this issue. I suspect a concerted move is on to link me with the issue. I am a harmless person, and no one will target me," he said.

Thiruvanchoor, a prominent leader of the 'A' group, had backed the new Congress State leadership of K Sudhakaran in the row over the reorganisation of the top party leadership.

Shafi stunned

Several Youth Congress leaders questioned his appointment in a WhatsApp group of State office-bearers. When the factions united in opposing Arjun, Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil issued a statement, saying the appointments were made without his knowledge. Shafi said he was the first to object to the list of spokespersons.

Parambil's statement led to a demand seeking a resolution by the State unit against the appointments.

As the opposition gathered strength, Shafi informed Abraham Roy Mani, Youth Congress general secretary in charge of Kerala, of the discontent among the rank and file. Mani discussed the matter with national president B V Srinivas, and by late night, the Youth Congress issued a media statement, announcing the shelving of the appointments.

"We should be informed while appointing a spokesperson for the Youth Congress. We cannot accept a person appointed without the knowledge of the State committee or president. The organisation will face practical difficulties when one, without any organizational backing, is appointed to the post. Being the children of leaders is neither a disqualification or qualification. There are several children of leaders, who actively work for Youth Congress. I welcome them, but I can't accept entries through other routes," Shafi reasoned.

Incidentally, the opposition was not against Arjun alone. Neethu Usha, one among the five in the list, is an office-bearer of the organization's Thiruvananthapuram unit. The remaining three were not known even to Youth Congress leaders.

Besides Arjun and Neethu, Athira Rajendran, Preethi and Denni Jose were in the list issued by the national leadership.

The Youth Congress normally made appointments based on the list provided by the respective State units, and the State leaders were informed of the appointees before announcing their names. In this backdrop, questions were raised whether the Central leadership had announced the spokespersons without the knowledge of the State president.