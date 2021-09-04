Kerala likely to do away with lockdown, night curfew

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hinted that there won't be any further lockdowns and night curfews in Kerala as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

While addressing the presidents and secretaries of local self-governments through video conference on Friday, he asked the officials to impose fine on those who venture out from home during the quarantine period, before shifting them to quarantine centres at their own expense.

While saying that the State-wide lockdown has had a huge negative impact on the social and economic life of people, Pinarayi said the experts were of the view that the State could achieve normalcy by enforcing social resistance against the pandemic.

Final decision on Saturday

A review meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister will be held on Saturday to discuss the suggestion of health experts that lockdown during Sundays and night curfew should be lifted.

Set up neighbourhood monitoring committees: CM

The ward-level committees that effectively countered the first wave of Covid last year, have not been as effective during its second wave early this year, the CM noted.

Those who have been in contact with the Covid infected should be remain in quarantine at homes. The main reason for the increase in disease spread was people under home quarantine were stepping out. If this is controlled, the rate of transmission will reduce in two weeks, the CM stressed during Friday's video conference.

Neighbourhood monitoring committees should be set up by involving government officials, volunteers and residents’ associations. Rapid response team, ward-level committees, police and sectoral magistrates should lead the efforts to enforce the curbs, he suggested.

Vaccine supply

Currently, the State is receiving adequate vaccine supply from the Centre. But in some places, the vaccine coverage has been slow. Special drives will be held at these places.

Family members and friends should convince the people, who are reluctant, to take the vaccine, the CM exhorted.

Most of the people who died of COVID-19 had not taken the vaccine. Those with related ailments and senior citizens should be admitted to the hospitals during the initial days of infection itself. In areas declared as containment zones, medicines, essential items and treatment for non-Covid diseases should be provided on a priority basis.

The government will provide adequate funds to the local bodies, the Chief Minister added.

Ministers M V Govindan, Veena George and K Rajan, Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy and local self-government department Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan also took part in the meeting.

Govt admits to laxity

The State Government has indirectly admitted that the rise in the COVID-19 cases during the second wave was due to the lapses occurred while carrying out containment measures. This found a mention in the order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy, tightening rules regarding isolation and quarantine.

The order said that most cases in the country were being reported in Kerala. The containment measures were hit because the Health Department had to fully focus on the vaccination drive while police and the respective local bodies withdrew from the scene.

The order asked various government departments to ensure that those who are in quarantine should not come into contact with other persons.

The order said that in order to oversee the strict implementation of quarantine rules, the ward-level committees and the police as well as the departments of revenue, local self-government, and health should work in tandem.

The Chief Secretary's order also warned of strict action against those who violated quarantine rules. It also wanted various departments to ensure proper supply of essential commodities to those who are in quarantine at home.