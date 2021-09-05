Nipah in Kozhikode: Route map of victim released, Health Minister warns of crucial week ahead

Kozhikode: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that next one week is crucial in containing the Nipah virus spread in Kozhikode district, where a 12-year-old boy died due to the virus infection on Sunday morning.

The minister said this while attending a high-level meeting to chalk out measures to contain the virus spread.

As part of boosting treatment measures, the pay ward at the Kozhikode Medical College has been converted into a Nipah treatment facility. "18 persons who came in direct contact with the deceased boy have been shifted to this facility," the minister said.

The ground floor of the facility will be used to treat infected persons. Those who are under observation will be taken to the upper floors.

Nine Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds have been earmarked for Nipah patients at the Kozhikode Government Medical College.

The Nipah victim hailed from Chathamangalam gram panchayat. Health officials have declared areas that come under the three-kilometre radius of the victim's house as containment zones. "The health department has ensured medicines for the treatment of infected persons. Alert has been issued in nearby areas and neighbouring districts of Malappuram and Kannur," she said.

Testing & contact tracing

A team from the National Institute of Virology in Pune will set up testing facilities at the Medical College Hospital, said the minister. "If the preliminary tests return positive, the samples will be sent for confirmation tests at the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the results are expected in 12 hours," Veena said.

As part of contact tracing, the health officials have prepared a list of 188 persons believed to have contacted the victim. Of this, 18 are included in the 'high risk group' because they had interacted with the victim closely.

"We are trying to prepare a perfect route map to include those who apparently came in contact with the victim. We have requested a fresh stock of monoclonal antibodies to Indian Council of Medical Research," she said.

Nipah control room

A Nipah control room has been opened at the government guest house in Kozhikode. Contact: 0495-2382500; 0495-2382800

Route map of the Nipah victim

Aug 27, Friday (5pm to 5.30pm): Played with children at Pazhoor, Chathamangalam GP

Aug 28, Saturday: At Home

Aug 29, Sunday (8.30am to 8.45am): Eranjimavu Dr Mohammed's Central Clinic (By Auto)

Aug 30, Monday: At Home

Aug 31, Wednesday (11am): MIMS Hospital, Kozhikode (ICU) (By Ambulance)

Aug 31, Tuesday (10.30am to 12.00pm): Santhi Hospital, Omassery (By Uncle's Auto)

Aug 31, Tuesday (1pm): Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode (By Ambulance)

Sept 1, Wednesday (11am): MIMS Hospital Kozhikode (ICU)

(By Ambulance)