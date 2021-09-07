Women set dog, month-old puppies on fire in Ernakulam

Alangad, Kochi: In a gruesome incident, two women allegedly set a mother dog and her month-old seven puppies on fire at Manjali under Alangad police limits in Ernakulam district on Saturday.

While all the puppies died, the dog escaped with burns and is undergoing treatment. The shocking incident came to light when a video, shot by an unidentified person, of the women setting the mother and puppies on fire went viral on social media.

Alangad police have registered a case and slapped non-bailable sections on the two women, Mary and Lakshmi, of Chana at Diamond Mukku.

Daya Animal Welfare Organization rescued the mother dog with burn injuries on both its ears and belly and took it to the veterinary hospital at Paravur. The dog is now lodged in the organization's rescue centre.

The dog, a stray, had birthed the puppies near the verandah of one of the women a month ago. When the dog family refused to leave, the women set them ablaze with a flambeau.

The neighbours, alerted by the incessant barking of the dog, informed Daya of the incident. It has been suspected that the women had buried the puppies in a nearby compound. After being informed, police inspected the scene.