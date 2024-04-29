Elderly woman, daughter found dead at home in Kannur's Kottali

Kannur: A mother and daughter were found dead in their home at Kottali in Kannur on Monday. The victims were identified as Sunanda V Shenai (78), wife of Late Viswanadha Shenai and their daughter Deepa V Shenai (44) of Suvisham house near the Kottali post office.



According to police, the bodies were three days old and they have started a primary inquiry under the section of suspicious death. The forensic team has inspected the home and collected evidence. Sunanda's dead body was found in the dining hall and Deepa's body was in the kitchen. They were last seen by neighbours at around 3 pm onFriday when they went out for voting. The neighbours checked the home through the window when a foul smell emanated from the residence.

According to the neighbours, the family relocated to Kottali from Mangalore ten years ago. They did not maintain close ties with the neighbours. Only the two women stayed at the Kottali residence. Sunanda has another daughter who is staying at Kakkad.