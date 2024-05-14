Sexist remarks row: Police seize car from which abuses were hurled at RMP leader's house

Kozhikode: The vehicle used by the accused to hurl abuses at the house of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K S Hariharan has been taken into custody. The car was seized from the house of Sibin Lal, the owner, in Thenhipalam Olipram Kadavu. According to police, Sibin Lal was not in the car at the time of the incident. Sibin stated that a few of his acquaintances came to meet him and requested to borrow the vehicle on the day of the incident. They returned the vehicle later that night.

The car was used by some other people, who are said to be CPM and DYFI activists, according to police. The police said that they have identified the accused, and an investigation to locate them is underway.

The incident took place near Hariharan's house on Sunday evening. He had informed the police that the group had arrived in a red car with a Vadakara registration number. Following the verbal abuse, two people on a bike arrived at 8 pm and hurled explosives at the gate of the house. The police are investigating this as well. The attack is said to be the reaction to Hariharan's remarks against CPM leader K K Shailaja.