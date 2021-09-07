Students move SC against Kerala govt's plans to conduct plus-one exams offline

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Supreme Court had, last week, stayed state government's decision to conduct the plus-one exams from September 5.

The state government's efforts to conduct the plus-one exams in the offline mode has been dealt another blow with 48 students moving the Supreme Court raising concerns.

RELATED ARTICLES

As reported in livelaw.in, the students residing in rural and coastal areas of Kerala have objected to the offline mode of exams in the wake of COVID-19.

In their application, the students have said that the state government was putting their lives at risk by proposing to hold the exams physically during the heavy surge in COVID cases in Kerala.

According to the report, the students have contended that poor internet connectivity had hampered the online classes.

Last week, a Supreme Court stay order had prevented the state government from starting the exam on September 6.

The apex court had criticised the government for not taking into account the pandemic situation in Kerala.
The court had adjourned the hearing to September 13.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout